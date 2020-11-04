Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Monster Finally Explains A New Hope Easter Egg

✖

The Mandalorian returned to great fanfare this past Friday, showing audiences the latest live-action installment of the Star Wars universe. The Season 2 premiere, titled "The Marshall", took some surprising leaps with regards to its approach to the overall franchise, crafting a narrative that tied together a lot of disparate parts of the canon. In the process, the episode appears to have finally answered - at least, canonically - a question that has loomed over some viewers since the franchise's first installment, Star Wars: A New Hope. Spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, "The Marshall", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode sees Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) being led to the Tattooine village of Mos Pelgos, where he believes he is going to find a fellow Mandalorian that will help guide him to the Jedi. Instead, he finds Cobb Vanth, and is surprised to discover that he has appropriated Boba Fett's suit of Mandalorian armor. Before Mando is able to get the armor back, he learns that a Krayt dragon has been terrorizing the people of Mos Pelgos, and Cobb agrees to return the armor of Mando helps him fight the beast. The duo - alongside citizens of Mos Pelgos and some Tusken Raiders - concoct a detailed plan to fight the beast, involving drawing it out of its cave and then exploding its stomach with explosives. After a tumultuous fight, the group succeeds in killing the dragon, and its massive carcass remains in the sand for the Tusken Raiders to draw meat and other goodies from. As eagle-eyed fans will surely notice, the skeleton bears a resemblance to the much more barren one shown in A New Hope, while C-3PO can be shown walking through the dunes of Tattooine.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

While the Krayt dragon has been expanded upon a lot in the Legends canon, it hasn't really been acknowledged in the material of the Disney era outside of some mentions in tie-in books. But seeing the skeleton in its glory does confirm that A New Hope showed another dead Krayt dragon (albeit, one with some weird Disney history), a decade or so before Mando and company took on their own.

