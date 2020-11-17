Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Posters Showcase Tatooine

✖

Season two of The Mandalorian is well underway, bringing fans an unexpected take on the galaxy far, far away every week. Even as the season has canonized fan-favorite characters in live-action and introduced a slew of new Easter eggs, it has arguably gone back to some of the most quintessential parts of overall Star Wars lore. Among those has been the series' settings on Tatooine -- something that appears to be celebrated in two new banners for the series. The banners, which you can check out below, feature Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child standing on the desert planet.

(Photo: Disney+)

Thus far, The Mandalorian has already taken an unpredictable approach to the overall Star Wars canon, weaving in iconic elements with new flair. As series creator Jon Favreau previously explained, the series provided an opportunity to

"This was an opportunity to prune everything back to the beginnings again," Favreau said earlier this year of working on the series. "And having new characters allowed us to do that."

"What was really mind-blowing is there’s so much to trying to create that authenticity, to make it feel akin to what George had done," Favreau continued, "and then you realize that George was doing it without a road map."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Thus far, Season 2 has seen the arrival of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

