Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Spots Another Parallel to Marvel's Iron Man

We're a little over a day away from the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, which will cap off a season of breathtaking storytelling set in the Star Wars galaxy. Fans have relished in all of the connections and new character introductions within the past seven episodes, including a lot of delightful Easter eggs from across pop culture. Along the way, there have been a handful of references to the previous work of series showrunner Jon Favreau -- and some fans appear to have found another one. A post from Reddit user Jedd-the-Jedi recently went viral, which showcased a parallel between lines of dialogue in The Mandalorian's Chapter 14 and Favreau's Iron Man movie. In both instances, the titular protagonists referenced some version of "driving with the top down", before using a jetpack to travel through the sky.

Is the moment realistically just a coincidence? Probably. But it serves as the latest tie between Iron Man and The Mandalorian, with Season 2 already paying homage to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film multiple times over. A scene in the Season 2 premiere involving Cobb Vanth and his rocket launcher was regarded by many to be a visual callback to Iron Man using his suit, and Chapter 14 also saw Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) using Tony Stark's catchphrase of a "loose follow".

Favreau has been candid about how his tenure directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2 went on to influence The Mandalorian, with the MCU installments offering some interesting insight into building upon existing lore, while also welcoming in new fans.

"We wanted to really wind it back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and really get it small in scale and tell simple stories," Favreau told Deadline in August of this year. "Because part of what you inherit when you're going to see Star Wars now is this whole history because the stories have been told for decades. And it was nice, with the new medium, to be able to start with a new set of characters to introduce a new audience."

"But we always knew… and this is something I learned from [working] over at Marvel and working with Kevin Feige, is you always want to keep the core fans in mind, because they have been the ones that have been keeping the torch lit for many, many years," Favreau continued. "But these are also stories for young people and for new audiences. These are myths, and so you always want to have an outstretched hand to people who might not have that background."

