Star Wars: U.K. National Portrait Gallery Showcases Major Moment From The Mandalorian in New Art

We're just a few days away from the return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and fans are finding a slew of ways to pay tribute to the galaxy far, far away's first live-action television series. As the season premiere looms closer, it look like a London gallery just might have the best celebration yet. London's The Unit gallery recently debuted a new portrait called "The Mandalorian and the Child", which was produced in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. The 3-feet-by-2-feet oil portrait showcases The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda in a moment from the show's first season. It will be part of a display that includes other Star Wars-related portraits.

(Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney+ )

“This is truly the way to mark the arrival of the second season of The Mandalorian," Luke Bradley-Jones, senior vice president at Disney Plus, said in a statement. "We are honored to unveil this portrait in collaboration with the esteemed National Portrait Gallery. The show and characters created by Jon Favreau have been embraced by fans across the U.K. who can now stand a step closer to inspect them on canvas before streaming the new episodes.”

“There is no doubt that ‘Star Wars’ is a cultural phenomenon that has had a huge impact on popular culture and has involved a wide range of talent from across the British film industry," Ros Lawler, chief operating officer at National Portrait Gallery, added. "We are delighted to have worked with Disney Plus on the Star Wars display, which includes the painting of ‘The Mandalorian and the Child’. We hope that this unique collaboration between the Gallery and Disney Plus will encourage new audiences and young people to our collection, allowing them to come face to face with their ‘Star Wars’ heroes.”

The portrait will be unveiled at The Unit from October 30th to 31st, to coincide with The Mandalorian's Season 2 premiere. It will join other portraits of Star Wars alumni such as Sir Alec Guinness, Thandie Newton, Felicity Jones, Ben Morris, Riz Ahmed and Gareth Edwards, as well as concept art for The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

