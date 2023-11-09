STARZ Confirms Spartacus Sequel Series House of Ashur

Earlier this year came word that a new Spartacus series was in the works at STARZ and now the premium cable network has confirmed that the show is happening! Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the new of the series on the company's quarterly investor call today, saying: "Today, I'm pleased to announce that stars has greenlit Spartacus. The reimagining of one of the network's biggest early hits from Spartacus creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, who will serve as showrunner." Starz has now confirmed further details about the series, including its title and a description

STARZ confirms that the new Spartacus series will be titled Spartacus: House of Ashur, featuring the return of actor Nick Tarabay as Ashur. The series will take a side path in the larger Spartacus TV franchise, asking a "What if..." style question. The official description for the show reads: "The series poses the question: what if Ashur hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of 'Spartacus: Vengeance?' And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?"

"To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity," DeKnight said in a statement. "I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay."

"A decade ago the groundbreaking original 'Spartacus' captivated viewers worldwide and we're excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating," added Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. "It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe."

Before he would go on to bring Marvel's Daredevil to life on Netflix, Steven S. DeKnight's Spartacus was a marquee success for STARZ when it first launched in 2010. The series all began with Spartacus: Blood and Sand at that time with actor Andy Whitfield playing the title role for the series. Tragically before filming could begin on season 2, Whitfield was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, ultimately not returning to the role after filming was delayed while he sought treatment.

A prequel series titled Spartacus: Gods of the Arena was made while the production waited on Whitfield for season 2, ultimately recasting the role with Liam McIntyre for both Spartacus: Vengeance and the third season, Spartacus: War of the Damned. That final season premiered in 2023, meaning the gap between those previous seasons and the new series will be well over 10 years.

Tarabay previously played the role of Ashur in the first two seasons of Spartacus as well as the prequel series, Gods of the Arena. The new series will see what might have happened to the character if the season 2 finale of the series had ended a little differently. After working on Spartacus, Tarabay would go on to play Captain Boomerang in Arrow and then reunite with DeKnight on the feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising.