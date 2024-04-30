Tracker: CBS Unveils First Official Photos of Jensen Ackles Debut

The long-awaited face-off between Colter Shaw and his estranged older brother is finally on the way. Tracker's post-Super Bowl series premiere teased a major conflict between Justin Hartley's character and his mysterious brother, who fans only saw in a couple of flashbacks to childhood. Russell, Colter's older brother, seemingly killed their father by pushing him off a cliff in the woods, following an altercation that saw their dad get rough with their little sister. The death was ruled an accident but Colter never saw it that way, and he has gone years without seeing or speaking to Russell.

CBS made big waves with the announcement that the long-awaited debut of grown-up Russell Shaw would arrive near the end of Season 1, with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles appearing as the character. His episode will be the second-to-last of the season, airing on Sunday May 12th. That's one week after Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh guest stars as Colter and Russell's younger sister, Dory.

"Off the Books" will see Colter finally confront Russell, as his elder brother approaches him about tracking down a former Army buddy who has gone missing. While we're still a couple of weeks from the episode's arrival, CBS has released a slew of official photos, showing off Ackles and Hartley in action side-by-side.

You can check out more than a dozen photos from Jensen Ackles' Tracker debut below!