New Spartacus Series on the Way at STARZ

Spartacus is headed back to television once again. On Thursday, Starz announced that a new iteration of the series is currently in development, with original creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight lined up to showrun and executive produce. The original iteration of the series aired on Starz from 2010 through 2013. While it is unclear exactly which cast members will return, we do know that this new incarnation will "explore uncharted territory and new journeys of the original series' iconic characters. In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

"It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ, said in a statement. "'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter."

"It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate," DeKnight added. "Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story."

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.

What is Spartacus about?

The original incarnation of Spartacus aired across three seasons, and followed the titular gladiator as he led a rebellion against the Romans.

The first season of the series, titled Spartacus: Blood and Sand, starred Andy Whitfield in the titular role, prior to his diagnosis of early-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Following Whitfield's passing in 2011, Spartacus was portrayed by Liam McIntyre in Season 2 and 3. There was also a six-episode prequel miniseries titled Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

