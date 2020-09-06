Stephen Amell Teases Unoffical Start of Production on Heels

✖

After several days of steady updates about the progress on his upcoming Starz series Heels, former Arrow star Stephen Amell teased the start of production -- unofficially at least. In a post to Twitter on Thursday, Amell shared that he was doing camera tests and still photos and told fans that meeting his new show's crew made him miss the crew from Arrow.

"Unofficial start of production today on Heels with camera tests and still photos... meeting the crew made me really, really miss the Arrow crew," Amell wrote.

First announced in August 2019, Heels is Amell's first television project following Arrow, which ended its eight-season run in January. The series, set in a close-knit Georgia community, follows a family-owned wrestling program as two brothers and rivals -- one of them played by Amell -- war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire.

Amell has been hard at work in the "Heelsnasium" training for the series and it sounds like he'll need to be in top condition for the series. Amell has previously teased that Heels will see some crazy stunts -- and that he'll do those stunts himself.

"I've got a lot of training to do starting in January, but yeah, eight episodes," Amell said in an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast earlier this year. "I'm not going to have a stunt double. I can't. I'm going to be in a Speedo. How the f-ck am I going to have a stunt double? I'm going to wear wrestling trunks, we call them trunks, but it's ostensibly a Speedo."

He then explained that his character will wrestle a few times in the first episode and that it was going lead to some interesting times on the series.

"I'm going to have to do some crazy sh-t."

You can check out the official description of Heels below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

