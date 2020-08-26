Stephen Amell Shares New Look at His Training for Heels

✖

Just a few days after giving fans a first look at the "Heelsnasium" in a social media post updating followers on the progress of his upcoming Starz series Heels, former Arrow star Stephen Amell is updating fans once again, this time offering them a glimpse at how his training for the wrestling series is going. Amell shared a brief video to Twitter on Wednesday that gave fans just a peek at how intense is prep is for the series.

In the brief video, Amell appears a bit out of breath and sweaty as he recovers from whatever elements of training he's just done. He doesn't explain what it is he was doing prior to the clip, but it's pretty clear that he's been hard at work. You can check it out for yourself below.

First announced in August 2019, Heels is Amell's first television project following Arrow. The series, set in a close-knit Georgia community, follows a family-owned wrestling program as two brothers and rivals -- one of them played by Amell -- war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire.

Amell has previously teased that the series will see some crazy stunts as it is a show about wrestling, and that he will do those stunts himself.

"I've got a lot of training to do starting in January, but yeah, eight episodes," Amell said in an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast earlier this year. "I'm not going to have a stunt double. I can't. I'm going to be in a Speedo. How the f-ck am I going to have a stunt double? I'm going to wear wrestling trunks, we call them trunks, but it's ostensibly a Speedo."

He then explained that his character will wrestle a few times in the first episode and that it was going lead to some interesting times on the series.

"I'm going to have to do some crazy sh-t."

