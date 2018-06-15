‘Strange Angel’ Sci-Fi Series Starring Jack Reynor Headed to CBS All Access

The home of Star Trek: Discovery is adding another science fiction series to its lineup of original programs this summer.

CBS All Access announced Strange Angel, which will premiere on Thursday, June 14th with new episodes of the show’s 10-episode first season becoming available weekly on Thursdays for CBS All Access subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars Jack Reynor (Transformers: Age of Extinction). Here’s the description from CBS All Access:

“STRANGE ANGEL, a drama series created by Mark Heyman (“Black Swan,” “The Skeleton Twins”) and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, is inspired by the real life story of Jack Parsons and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction.

Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles, started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magick rituals at night, ultimately becoming a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.”

Strange Angel‘s cast also includes Bella Heathcote, Rupert Friend, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

Strange Angel is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker serve as executive producers. Clayton Krueger serves as co-executive producer, and David Lowery will direct and executive produce.

This is the latest original series added to the CBS All Access Library. In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access is also home to The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight and comedy series No Activity. Upcoming original series include $1, The Twilight Zone, and Tell Me a Story.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.