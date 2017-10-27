Ghostbustin’ ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Funko Pop Figures Are Here

By Sean Fallon

The second season of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix today and, like me, your weekend will probably be a blur of monsters, '80s nostalgia, Halloween, and Eggo waffles. You're super psyched right? Well, it gets even better. Funko just dropped a wave of new Stranger Things Pop figures and they're all over the Ghostbusters thing.

stranger-things-ghostbusters-pop-figures
(Photo: Funko)

The Stranger Things Season 2 series of Funko Pop figures includes:

POP! Television: Stranger Things - Dustin Ghostbusters
POP! Television: Stranger Things - Lucas Ghostbusters
POP! Television: Stranger Things - Mike Ghostbusters
POP! Television: Stranger Things - Will Ghostbusters
POP! Television: Stranger Things – Eleven
POP! Television: Stranger Things - Max with Skateboard
POP! Television: Stranger Things – Joyce

The figures are available to pre-order via the links above with shipping slated for November. You'll want to grab these Pop figures while they're hot because I'm guessing that the Ghostbusters versions will go fast. The only exclusive for this series features the new character Max in costume. She'll be coming to Hot Topic soon. You can take a closer look at each of the new Stranger Things figures in the gallery below, along with a list of more super-hot new Funko Pop releases.

