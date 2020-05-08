Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (May 8)

Streaming service queues may be running a little thin after so many weeks of home quarantine and social distancing, but there is a whole wave of new content coming to most of your favorite services this weekend. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, Showtime, and Starz all of additional movies and TV shows making their way to their respective streaming rosters over the next three days. A lot of these titles are new originals for these services, giving everyone a chance to check out something they've never seen before. Netflix has made a habit of releasing its originals on Fridays, a trend that most other services have followed as of late. As for the streaming leader, Friday marks the release of the highly-anticipated second season of Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, as well as Damien Chazelle's limited series, The Eddy. For animation fans, Hulu is debuting the entire first season of its new series, Solar Opposites, which hails from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Amazon Prime is delivering a new standup comedy special from Jimmy O. Yang, as well as the streaming premiere of The Goldfinch. Disney+ doesn't have a ton in the way of new additions this weekend, but it is releasing the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the documentary that takes a look behind the scenes of the acclaimed Star Wars series. Over on HBO, this weekend marks the premiere of Mark Ruffalo's I Know This Much Is True. Take a look at the full list of this weekend's new streaming additions below!

Netflix MAY 8

18 regali -- NETFLIX FILM

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.\ Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt -- NETFLIX FAMILY

This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series. Dead to Me: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher. The Eddy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, THE EDDY tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them. The Hollow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together. House at the End of the Street



Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen. Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop. Valeria -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent. MAY 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey's Anatomy: Season 16

Disney+ MAY 8

Be Our Chef - "Anyone Can Cook"

In round seven of “Be Our Chef”, the Perez and Wells families are tasked with reimagining their own family-inspired “Ratatouille” dish. Both families explore the French Pavilion at Epcot to test out the culinary wonders of the park, while they visit with Remy and Emile for inspiration. Disney Family Sundays - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

The Freeman family joins Amber for a craft inspired by "Star Wars." One Day at Disney - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Ride along with Attractions Host Joe Hernandez aboard the historic Mark Twain Riverboat and take in the iconic scenery around the Disneyland Resort. From the helm of the wheelhouse, Joe creates a mesmerizing and memorable experience for all guests, young and old, as they embark on one of Disneyland Resort’s favorite floating adventures. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - "Legacy"

The team behind The Mandalorian examines the profound impact of George Lucas’ STAR WARS. Disney Insider - "Running Through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

This week on Disney Insider, run Disney goes behind the scenes on how they plan a marathon through The Walt Disney World Resort that puts a smile on every racer's face. Meet the team behind the new interactive game Disney Sorcerer's Arena that lets fans play as one of over 100 Disney and Pixar characters. The Walt Disney Archives celebrates its 50th anniversary by putting 400 iconic props, costumes and original artwork on display.

Hulu MAY 8

Solar Opposites: Complete First Season

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Amazon Prime Video MAY 8

The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special MAY 10

Jack and Jill (2011)