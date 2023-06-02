Succession: HBO Releases Full Script for Logan's Death Episode

The fourth and final season of Succession is now in the books, but the impact of its complex drama will surely continue to be seen elsewhere. Season 4 of Succession essentially "broke the Internet" early on with the death of patriarch and series star Logan Roy (Brian Cox), which arrived suddenly in the season's third episode, "Connor's Wedding". Now, fans can digest that episode in a whole new way, through reading the official script. Deadline recently released the script for "Connor's Wedding" as part of their It Starts on the Page feature, and you can check it out for yourself here.

"We wanted to capture a feeling of death that people experience in the modern era, of separation of communication over phone and email," series creator and episode writer Jesse Armstrong explained at the time.

Why is Succession ending?

In an interview earlier this year, Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

"It's been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it's all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons," Armstrong said elsewhere in the interview. "Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of "Succession." I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

The fourth and final season of Succession airs Sundays on HBO.