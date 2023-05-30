Succession Star Brian Cox Pens Farewell Message After Series Finale

Logan Roy may have died in the third episode of Succession's final season, but his shadow loomed large over the series until the very end. The character's immense power, even in death, had a lot to do with the incredible performance from Brian Cox. The Emmy-winning actor helped transform Succession into a TV juggernaut over its four-season run. Now that the series is over, the actor behind Logan Roy is looking back on the experience will gratitude.

Succession aired its series finale on Sunday night, bringing the story of the Roy family to a close. On Monday, Cox took to Instagram to share a quick note, thanking the fans and those he worked with on the series.

"We have now come to the end," Cox wrote in the post. "And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it's way to become a great series but the love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

Succession ended with its fourth season, going out while at the top of its game and opting not to overstay its welcome. Still, a lot of people think there's still some life in the tank. Kieran Culkin, who starred in the series as Roman Roy, has conflicting feelings about more episodes in the future.

"I knew this wasn't the kind of show that could keep going and going. I always thought five seasons," Culkin shared during a conversation with Taika Waititi for Interview Magazine. "It was just a number I had in my head. I remember, towards the end of Season 3, going, 'I'm worried we're going to enter a territory where we're becoming Succession-y.' Then when Season 4 happened, the first two episodes, I remember reading scripts and thinking, 'Okay, this feels a little Succession-y. It's very good, but I'm a little worried about it.' And then from [Episode 3] on, this season is very, very different, which is exciting, but makes me feel like, 'Couldn't there be a [Season 5], now that the show is kind of different?' I want to see what else happens. And there very well could be. Jesse knows that."

