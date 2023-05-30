Succession Star Sarah Snook Announces Birth of First Child

The series finale of Succession aired on Sunday, taking the events of the HBO ensemble series to some definitive and surprising heights. As the recent discourse about the fates of certain characters is sure to continue, the cast of Succession are officially bidding farewell to the series on social media — and one is marking a major milestone. In a recent post on Instagram, Shiv Roy actress Sarah Snook revealed that she has given birth to her first child with husband Dave Lawson. Snook initially confirmed her pregnancy at Succession's Season 4 premiere.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," Snook explained. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with...it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all...so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all. I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Why is Succession ending?

In an interview earlier this year, series creator Jesse Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. Season 4 is just over a month away from debuting on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

