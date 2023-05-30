Succession Finale Draws Staggering Viewing Number For Max and HBO

Succession's big finale delivered an absolutely staggering viewership number for HBO and Max. The streamer told the press that Season 4's shocking conclusion notched 2.9 million viewers. "With Open Eyes" would end up being the high point for the series as everyone wondered who would capture that throne atop the Roy's empire. Season 4 has already been very good to HBO as this group of episodes. Before this weekend, the previous high was Episode 6's lofty 2.75 million viewers. Max has also had steady success with the drama, especially as the road to the finale became clearer and clearer as time went on. Sundays just aren't going to be the same without Succession for people to argue about every single evening.

Succession's Cast Says Goodbye To the HBO Favorite

As the series finale kicked off on Sunday night, the entire Internet gathered around to say so long to the Roy family. With Succession ending, it seems like there's a bit of a void in the Sunday night lineup for the prestige TV network. (Also, Barry called it quits if anyone noticed that too..) Brian Cox took a decode to pen a note to thank the fans for their support and single out his wonderful crew who helped bring the dysfunctional TV family to viewers all over the world.

"We have now come to the end," Cox said in his post. "And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it's way to become a great series but the love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

What Is Succession About?

"Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth and final season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series debuted March 26, with new episodes debuting Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck)."

