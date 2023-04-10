Succession Shocks HBO Fans With Major Character Death No One Saw Coming

Succession fans got quite the shock ahead of Season 4, when creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the new season of the hit HBO series would be its last. This week, viewers got another major shock from Succession, this time coming from the events of the show itself. Death has hit the Roys in the fourth episode of Season 4, completely changing the course of the remainder of the series.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Succession! Continue reading at your own risk...

This series has always been about who Logan Roy would choose to succeed him at Waystar/Royco when he was ready to call it quits. Well, now the company will need to figure out who's taking Logan's place, because the patriarch of the Roy family has died.

Logan's death shouldn't feel like a major surprise, especially given the events of the first season, where his passing felt like foregone conclusion. He's had health issues throughout the show. But with the end of the series just a handful of episodes away, the timing of Logan's death is what feels the most shocking. Most of the final season will now be spent without Brian Cox's character on our screens, and the Roy children scrambling in the wake of their father's passing.

The timing of Logan's death will also catch a lot of the characters on the show off-guard. At the time of Logan's death, making it difficult to communicate with his family since they were all attending Connor's wedding.

Going forward, it will be even more interesting to see who ultimately takes control of the company, because it isn't going to be up to just one single person. Unless Logan already named a successor behind closed doors, the board will need to decide who takes over in his place. That could mean someone like Gerri, who isn't part of the Roy family, could end up in power. Then again, we're probably about to see the most aggressive tactics from everyone on the show, trying to fill the void left behind by Logan. All bets are off.

