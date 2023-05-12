ComicBook Nation: Summer Movie & TV Preview 2023

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews discusses the big summer movies and tv shows they're hyped for! We also get an official review of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom; break down the big things AEW is about to drop at the WBD upfronts; jump into the new Apple TV+ sci-fi series Silo, and get into the next era of Marvel's Venom and DC's Green Lantern comics!

Here are the top Summer movie picks from the ComicBook Nation hosts. The Flash was a pretty big comic book movie that somehow slipped through the cracks, so the list isn't quite flawless. Then again, there were more films to pick from than we've had in a few years, so cut us some slack...

Kofi Outlaw: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; The Meg 2: The Trench

Janell Wheeler: Barbie; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Matt Aguilar: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Connor Casey: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In his official review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, special guest Christian Hoffer had the following to say:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild. I loved the ways that Tears of the Kingdom builds on the previous game without feeling derivative or cash-grabby, with a story that feels deeper and more personal than before. While the new mechanics are fun, the true joy of Tears of the Kingdom comes in discovering all the secrets and all the wonder that Hyrule still has to offer. Get ready to lose yourself in Hyrule all over again. You'll be spending plenty of time here. Rating: 5 out of 5

