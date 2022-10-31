SNF Fans Slam New George Lopez Show

It may be the Bills vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, but SNF fans got a look at another matchup on NBC: Lopez vs. Lopez. Sunday's game was prime time advertising for the new NBC sitcom, which premieres November 4th and pits The George Lopez Show star and comedian against his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. But as "George Lopez" trended on Twitter Sunday night, it wasn't the network drumming up excitement over Lopez's return to broadcast television for the first time since his eponymous ABC sitcom ended its six-season, 120-episode run in 2007. It was tweeters sharing mixed reactions to commercials for Lopez vs. Lopez.

"The Packers game was bad enough but now George Lopez has a new show??" one tweeter wrote. Reads another tweet about NBC's commercials for the new Lopez show: "It's not enough that this game is as bad as it is, we have to keep seeing commercials for that new f—ing George Lopez show."

"That George Lopez show looks like the worst show ever made," one SNF viewer tweeted. Wrote another: "That George Lopez show is so unfunny I had to mute the commercial."

NBC describes Lopez vs. Lopez as a "hilarious and heartwarming comedy" that "tells the story of a working-class, old-school Latino father who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It's old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez."

The Lopez vs. Lopez cast includes Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) as Rosie Lopez, George's ex-wife and Mayan's mother; Matt Shively (Players) as Mayan's boyfriend, Quinten, and the father of her 6-year-old son; and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez as Mayan's son, Chance.

Debby Wolfe (The Connors, One Day at a Time) and Bruce Helford (The George Lopez Show, Roseanne) are writers and executive producers. The Lopezes serve as executive producers alongside Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg. Universal Television (The Office, Ted Lasso) produces with Mohawk Productions (George Lopez, The Conners), Travieso Productions (Saint George), Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).



Check out more Twitter reactions in the gallery below.

Premiering Friday, November 4th, Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock, joining all six seasons of The George Lopez Show.