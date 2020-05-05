Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Breaks Down Jason Mewes' Surprise "Deus Lex Machina" Cameo

✖

Sunday night's episode of Supergirl was a big one for fans of The CW series. Not only did it mark the directorial debut of series star Melissa Benoist, but it also offered a lot of insight on Lex Luthor's (Jon Cryer) ultimate plans for Supergirl, Leviathan, and even the world. For fans paying close attention, though, there was another little treat tucked into the episode as well. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot star and longtime Kevin Smith collaborator Jason Mewes had a cameo appearance. As it turns out, it was Benoist's own appearance in Reboot that led to the cameo.

Benoist told TVLine that she told Mewes while working on Reboot, who is a big fan of The CW's Arrowverse, that she'd love to put him into an episode of Supergirl and it came together from there.

"When I worked on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jason was talking about how much he loves the Arrowverse," Benoist said. "He's such a fan, and I know he's been on The Flash before. I told him I'd love to put him in an episode of Supergirl so when I got my script, I was like, 'Where can we do this?' So, we eventually wrote that part in for him."

Mewes' cameo in "Deus Lex Machina" is one that brought a bit of humor to an otherwise dense and somewhat serious episode. Due to Lex's machinations, a Sun Eater is released from the Fortress of Solitude and, as its name implies, soon makes its way towards the Earth's sun. As the creature does so and casts its terrifying shadow, a farmer in Mississippi (Mewes) looks up at the sky and declares "Oh heaven to Betsy!" before putting in his Obsidian VR lenses to "escape" the event.

As Benoist noted, the Supergirl cameo was not Mewes' first Arrowverse appearance. Mewes also appeared in two episodes of The Flash, both directed by Smith. He appeared in the Season 2 episode "The Runaway Dinosaur" as both a Big Belly Burger patron and an unidentified (and fully-costumed) metahuman and again in Season 4's "Null and Annoyed" where he played "Jay the Security Guard".

"Just being on the set was awesome because I watch the show. And it's funny, because I was telling Kevin over and over again, I was like 'You gotta check out the show, it's awesome,'" Mewes explained in 2017. "Because first it was Arrow and I was watching Arrow and I kept trying to get Kevin to watch Arrow ... I would be like, 'Kev check out this Arrow show, so and so is in it - Deathstroke or whoever. Then I was telling him about The Flash and then I showed him King Shark - like a clip - and he went back and watched it and loved it and then he got offered to direct The Flash."

"They asked Kevin like, 'Hey I know this is weird... but this next part coming up, Kevin, we wrote this for your friend... We just figured he'd be up here with you, so we wrote a part for Jason, do you think he'll do it?'" Mewes continued. "And Kevin was like, 'I don't even have to ask him.' And then Kevin came into the trailer and told me."

