Supergirl Season 6 Poster Puts the Spotlight on Dreamer

Fans of The CW's Supergirl have quite a wait when it comes to the show's return. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, not only did the Arrowverse series get a slightly shortened Season 5, but Season 6 won't return until sometime midseason in 2021. While that's a long time to find out what's next for the heroes of National City, fans don't have to wait to get a new poster for the series -- one that puts the spotlight on Dreamer. On Thursday, The CW released a teaser image for the show's sixth season featuring Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), declaring that she has "seen the future".

🌀 She's seen the future 🌀 #Supergirl Season 6 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/m5o8T1MqVa — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) August 6, 2020

It's not clear if the poster is a hint about what fans can expect in Season 6 or just a fun play on Dreamer's powers. In the series, Dreamer has powers of precognition through dreams, something that lets her literally see the future -- though her visions require some interpretation so it could simply just be a play on her power set, but the poster also shows Nia in front of comic book images of Nura Nal/Dream Girl, the Legion of Super-Heroes member in the future that Dreamer is an ancestor of, leading some fans to think that Season 6 of the series may include a glimpse into the future on a larger scale or perhaps even a visit from the Legion depending on how the fight with Leviathan -- and Lex Luthor (John Cryer) works out.

Whatever the plot for Supergirl Season 6 holds, one thing that's certain is that the series will continue to explore Nia's story as a transgender superhero -- the series made history with the introduction of the character in Season 4 -- potentially showing Dreamer as an imperfect character, much in the way cisgender characters are portrayed. Maines recently explained that she would like to see transgender characters be human first, making poor choices like anyone else.

“I think it’s that more and more trans characters [can] be less than perfect and be a–holes and be the villains,” Maines explained in a recent interview. “We can look at them, and be like, ‘They’re just people. They make poor choices. They can be bad people. They can be not nice.’ Trans-ness is not a person. A person is not identified by their trans-ness.”

“When I first started playing Nia, I was really nervous to kind of show her in any way that wasn’t favorable," Maines revealed. "I was very nervous to show her making poor choices or have her react poorly to something. I needed her to be a success. I needed Dreamer and Nia to be untouchable.“

Maines has spoken about that complex responsibility in the past, previously telling ComicBook.com how much that significance means to her.

"Being able to be political and to stick up for minority and marginalized people, while doing something that you love, while making entertainment, feels really, really great," Maines said in an interview with ComicBook.com last year. "Being able to go to work every day and be like, 'I am making a difference. I am adding to the conversation.' That feels really good. When you're having a bad day and you're like, 'You know, but this show means so much to so many people," Then, seeing every time something happens on TV and how people react to it on social media. That's like, 'Wow, this is a tangible difference.'"

Supergirl is expected to return with new episodes sometime in 2021.

