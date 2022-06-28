Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.

Benoist has been in talks for The Girls on the Bus since February. Those talks started almost exactly a year after she first inked her overall deal.

"I've had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to put on a producer's hat and continue working with them," Benoist said in 2021. "I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can't wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way."

The series is adapted from a chapter in Amy Chozick's best-selling 2018 book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling, and follows four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Benoist would star as one of the four journalists in the fictionalized story.

The Girls on the Bus show is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Amy Chozick. Rina Mimoun is the executive producer and showrunner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Berlanti Productions, the studio behind the Arrowverse as well as hits like Titans and Doom Patrol, is also under an overall deal with Warner Bros.

