Supergirl: Thomas Lennon Says He Will "Definitely" Return as Mr. Mxyzptlk

For Supergirl's 100th episode earlier this year, a certain fifth dimensional imp got a whole new look. Thomas Lennon, best known for his role on Reno 911, took over the role of Mxyzptlk, aka "Mxy", when he showed up in "It's a Super Life" and attempted to make amends with Kara (Melissa Benoist) for his previous misdeeds against her by giving her a chance for a "do over" in her friendship with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). The episode -- and especially Lennon's take on Mxy -- were very well-received by fans leaving many wondering if we'd get to see Lennon's semi-reformed imp again. As it turns out, the answer is yes. The actor will be returning to The CW series.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Lennon revealed that he'd be returning as Mxy "as soon as television is open again".

"I am going to return as soon as television is open again," Lennon said. "Crap, we've never announced this, but yes, when the show returns, which I hope is sooner than later, there is definitely a plan for the return of Mxyzptlk. And thank God because it took me so long to learn how to say the name."

On Supergirl, Mxy was originally portrayed by Peter Gadoit in the show's second season, in a two-episode arc in which he tried and ultimately failed to woo Kara into marrying him. When Lennon stepped into the role in Season 5, the shift in his appearance was explained in a pretty logical way: when we first met Mxy, he had taken on a younger form that he thought would simply be more appealing to Kara.

"I think we wanted to, rather than have an episode where Mxyzptlk is our adversary, we wanted him to come in and to be our guide," showrunner Robert Rovner told ComicBook.com at the time. "And so, we needed to quickly modulate the character that he was. And what's nice about the episode is that Mxy has his own journey in this. He is coming from a place of mea culpa and trying to do better than he did before. But also, I think he's able to resolve things with Mon-El in this episode and learn from it himself, which is something we wanted to do. And, we get to fall in love with Mxyzptlk in a much different way than we did when he came in demanding marriage."

Now that fans have fallen in love with Mxy, it's exciting to know that he'll be appearing again even if when on that is unclear. Production on all of The CW shows remains shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and, when it comes to Supergirl specifically, the episodes the series was able to complete prior to shutdown are being reworked for a season finale -- which means it may be awhile before we get a chance to see Lennon as Mxy again.

Fortunately for fans of the actor himself, however, they'll get to see him return to another popular character very soon. Lennon is reprising his role as Lt. Jim Dangle in the upcoming Reno 911! reboot on Quibi set to debut on May 4.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The series returns on May 3rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.