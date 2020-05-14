Superman & Lois Releases First Poster

✖

The CW announced its plans for the 2020-2021 TV season today, including confirmation that nearly all of the network's original shows will not be airing until at least January of 2021. One of the most highly-anticipated series to be among that slate is Superman & Lois, the latest series to join The CW's Arrowverse slate of shows. While we'll still have to wait a few months to see the series debut, the network did provide fans with a pretty epic teaser poster. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) standing in a moody version of Metropolis.

#SupermanAndLois is coming January 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/eEP7xRQ957 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) May 14, 2020

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Wole Parks as the villainous The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.