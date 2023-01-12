Superman & Lois' Elizabeth Tulloch Reveals New Look For Lois Lane in Season 3

Superman & Lois will return for its third season on The CW in March and with production underway on the DC inspired series, star Elizabeth Tulloch took to social media on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself as Lois Lane, revealing a new look for the character that pays homage to Margot Kidder. In the photo, which Tulloch shared on Twitter, the actor is dressed in a neutral-colored sweater and jeans, but she's also wearing a new pair of glasses. In a follow-up post, she shared a photo of Kidder as Lois, explaining her reason for choosing the glasses for Lois in Season 3.

"I picked these glasses for her because they reminded me of Margot Kidder's in this pick," she wrote."

This is far from the first time that Tulloch has made wardrobe choices with previous incarnations of Lois Lane in mind. The actor has long asked for input from fans on different inspirations from comics and more on how she should outfit Lois on the series, which has in previous seasons sometimes included the addition of purple in her wardrobe among other things.

What can we expect from the third season of Superman & Lois?

Here's how The CW describes Season 3 of Superman & Lois: "Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

Superman & Lois returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.