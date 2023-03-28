Superman & Lois: Watch Lana and John Henry Deal With Last Week's Fallout (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight's episode of Superman & Lois. In the clip, which you can see above, John Henry Irons is putting the finishing touches on a high-tech security system for Lana's house, while Lana and Sarah argue over Sarah's recent behavior. It seems like they're building up Sarah and Kyle to develop a relationship this season that's a lot closer than they had last year, when the two spent most of the season trying to come back from the brink of Sarah hating him. The clip also briefly addresses how John feels about Lois's cancer diagnosis, and reveals that seemingly it's now widely known at least among Superman and Lois's friends.

That makes sense, given that the season is supposed to center on Lois's challenges, with the superhero stuff playing a supporting role.

You can see the synopsis below.

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Superman & Lois airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by a new episode of Gotham Knights.