Supernatural Day 2019 End of the Road Tour T-Shirt is Back In Stock

The 2019 installment of Supernatural Day took place on September 13th, but Hot Topic’s official shirt commemorating the event didn’t make it past lunchtime. If you missed out, your second chance is happening right now. At the time of writing you can grab the Supernatural End of the Road Tour t-shirt right here in sizes XS to 3X. You can shop all of Hot Topic’s new Supernatural fashions here.

The fact that Supernatural will embark on its 15th and final season starting on October 10th makes this year’s shirt extra special. Grab one while you can. If you want to see how the shirt looks in action, some random angel is modeling it below…

Videos by ComicBook.com

I don’t normally like to look down on my coworkers, but in this case I’ll make an exception. TODAY ONLY, get this shirt from @HotTopic & 100% of profits will go to @RandomActsOrg to help Hurricane Dorian survivors & fund acts of kindness.https://t.co/lN6d2xFUXW #SupernaturalDay pic.twitter.com/lx28V3FtAl — Misha Collins-Preorder The Adventurous Eaters Club (@mishacollins) September 13, 2019

On a related note, Supernatural is getting an official cookbook entitled Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road. The book is slated for release on November 5th, and pre-orders are live on Amazon now for only $20.99 (30% off).

The book from Juline Tremaine and Jessica Torres covers the Winchester brother’s favorite dishes from small town diners across America. The official description reads:

“Filled with delicious recipes inspired by the hit television series, this cookbook allows fans to experience the world of Supernatural like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef, beginner cook, or diner food enthusiast like the Winchester Brothers, Supernatural: The Official Cookbook brings a variety both savory and sweet recipes from the show to life. When they aren’t keeping humanity safe from all kinds of otherworldly threats, Dean and Sam often take time to eat and devise their next steps for hunting monsters at a small-town diner. This complete culinary guide features some of the brothers’ favorite dishes, such as Dean’s breakfast Pigs ‘N A Poke, cheeseburger and fries, angel food cake, Sam’s salads—and, of course, pie!

Featuring other recipes inspired by characters and locations and complete with illustrations, recipe modifications, and mouthwatering full-color photos, this cookbook will inspire you to not wait for your next road trip and prepare your own delicious feast.”

Needless to say, if you’re planning a Supernatural finale party, this cookbook is a must have. Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.