TNT Announces Massive Supernatural Marathon for Halloween

It looks like Halloween is scaring up a special treat for fans. If you are wanting to catch up on some of Supernatural‘s spookiest outings, then the show has just the thing for you. In honor of Halloween, the hit series will host a marathon on TNT which goes over some of the Winchester Brothers’ scariest outings to date.

Recently, the report went live after TNT confirmed its lineup of Supernatural episodes. The marathon will begin on October 31 and launch at 10:00 am EST. A total of nine episodes will be released which brings the marathon up to 7:00 pm EST.

You can find the full list of episodes below, and fans will surely recognize a few. The episodes range from season three to season 13 which gives audiences a wide range of characters to work with. Everything from ghosts to monsters and alternate universes will pop up in this marathon, so it is one fans won’t want to miss!

Episode 3.03 – “Bad Day at Black Rock”

10:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. ET/PT

Sam and Dean come in contact with a rabbit’s foot that gives them good luck until a thief steals it from Sam, giving him bad luck. His bad luck continues when he’s kidnapped by the mentor of a hunter who believes he still has his powers.

Episode 3.11 – “Mystery Spot”

11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. ET/PT

Dean is killed after looking into a case about the disappearance of a man with Sam. The next morning, Sam is shocked to find Dean alive and is hit with the realization he is reliving the day before.

Episode 3.13 – “Ghostfacers”

While investigating Morton Mansion, Sam and Dean become inadvertent participants in a new reality show named Ghostfacers. As events turn deadly and the team are trapped, the investigation becomes a battle to survive until morning.

Episode 4.05 – “Monster Movie”

Sam and Dean investigate a town plagued with monsters from classic black-and-white horror movies.

Episode 4.06 – “Yellow Fever”

Sam and Dean investigate the deaths of several men who seemingly died of fright. Dean becomes infected with it starting as anxiety then leading to a full-blown terror which ends in death. Sam and Bobby race against time to save Dean.

Episode 5.08 – “Changing Channels”

Dean and Sam find themselves mystically trapped in a series of real-life TV shows and there appears to be no escape. They believe their old enemy the Trickster is responsible but discover someone or something else is involved.

Episode 6.15 – “The French Mistake”

Sam and Dean are transported to an alternate universe, where they are actors on a TV show called Supernatural and are named Jared Padalecki and Jense Ackles, and they must avoid an angelic hit man who is pursuing them.

Episode 8.08 – “Hunter Heroici”

Castiel joins Sam and Dean as a hunter, and together, they investigate a series of small-town murders wherein each of them resembles a cartoon death.

Episode 13.16 – “ScoobyNatural”

Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo; and they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Supernatural airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

