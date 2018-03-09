‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby Doo’ Join Forces in “ScoobyNatural” Preview

The CW has released the promo for Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover “ScoobyNatural.”

Jinkies! Supernatural gets animated when Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the world of Scooby-Doo – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby-Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Entertainment Weekly released a first look still Thursday, re-imagining the Winchester brothers in the iconic Hanna-Barbera style alongside spooky investigators Daphne, Velma, Fred, Shaggy and talking dog Scooby-Doo.

The half-animated, half live-action episode transports the monster-hunting duo into an actual Scooby-Doo ‘toon — which just so happened to be Dean’s favorite childhood show.

“Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen,” co-showrunner Robert Singer told EW. “They say, ‘We’ve been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we’re supposed to play this out.’ And then they realize they’re in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up.”

Co-show runner Andrew Dabb said the idea of an animated episode was kicked around the Supernatural writer’s room as far back as season 4, but it wasn’t until a pitch from Jeremy Adams — the episode’s co-writer — that things started to click.

“Andrew [Dabb] knew some guys over at Warner Bros. Animation and they floated this idea. We took it to Warner Bros. and asked, ‘What do you think?’ and everybody got really excited about it,” said executive producer and ‘ScoobyNatural’ director Robert Singer, who called the episode “one of our bigger swings.”

“We’re really excited about it. I’m pretty confident people are going to like it,” Singer said last summer, during the episode’s early stages.

“It’s a long process… We’ve been talking about it for years and we’ve finally able to pull it off.”

Supernatural airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, ahead of Arrow. ‘ScoobyNatural’ airs March 29.

—

