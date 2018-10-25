‘Supernatural’: A Wayward Sister Returns in “The Scar” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Scar”, the third episode of Supernatural‘s fourteenth season.

The photos show the Winchesters teaming up once again with Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), a fan-favorite sheriff who was last seen in the Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot earlier this year.

“[Jody is investigating] a mysterious death, when it turns out that she and Sam and Dean are looking for the same person.” showrunner Andrew Dabb explained in a previous interview. “That involves her in a case that has pretty big repercussions, Wayward-wise, going forward.”

But Jody won’t be the only Wayward Sister to make her way to Season 14, with the goal ultimately being to have the whole ensemble of the failed pilot return in some form or fashion.

“We’re also going to see Donna later this season,” Dabb revealed. “And our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season. We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

The Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot was very well received by fans earlier this year, which only made the fact that it didn’t get picked up by The CW sting even more. Mere days after the news, a petition to save the series earned over 50,000 signatures, and fans are still going above and beyond to make their voices heard about the series. And while having the Wayward Sisters characters folded back into Supernatural probably isn’t the ideal situation, the cast of the flagship series have expressed a desire for it to happen.

“Selfishly, I’m split,” Jensen Ackles, who stars as Supernatural‘s Dean Winchester, said earlier this year. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters. They’re fan favorites and they’re cast favorites, so there’s a reason that they got that opportunity and I think it just goes to show how great they are and how valuable they are to us.”

“I would love to see Wayward go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe.” Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, echoed. “We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural.”

The fourteenth season of Supernatural will debut on Thursday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.