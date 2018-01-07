New Photos Reveal First Look at ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff Series ‘Wayward Sisters’

The Wayward Sisters are finally here, and they didn’t come to mess around!

The Supernatural universe is growing next year with the addition of its new spinoff series, Wayward Sisters, which is set to premiere its backdoor pilot on Thursday, January 18. To get the hype for the new show rolling, EW has released the very first batch of photos from Wayward Sisters.

The images, 12 in all, feature the main characters of the new series adapting to their new surroundings. Claire (Kathryn Love Newton), Jody (Kim Rhodes), Alex (Katherine Ramdeen), Donna (Buckmaster), Patience (Clark Backo) and Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) are all featured in the gallery, which you can check out below.

In addition to the female-driven cast of the new series, the first Wayward Sisters photos include a couple of images of the beloved Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). Their inclusion here makes sense, seeing as how Wayward Sisters is beginning with a backdoor pilot. If you’re unfamiliar, a backdoor pilot takes place when a spinoff series uses an episode of the existing series as a premiere, and launches its own series later.

Wayward Sisters follows Claire’s return home to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she meets up with the other women in the group. The newly-formed team will fight the monsters attacking our world from the shadows, holding the dangerous line between the natural and supernatural.