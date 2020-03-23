Quibi Reveals First Trailer for Sophie Turner’s Survive

The world of streaming services has evolved and grown quite a lot in recent years, and the upcoming platform Quibi is setting out to disrupt that game. The service, which will offer “quick bites” of content that last fifteen minutes or less, has enlisted a rogue’s gallery of talent to craft its original shows. Among that list is Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix alum Sophie Turner — and now we have a look at what her project will entail. On Monday, Quibi released a trailer for Survive, a dramatic thriller series starring Turner and Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins.

Survive will center on Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash. After pulling themselves out of the wreckage, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said in a statement when the series was first announced. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Survive will hail from EMH Consulting Group and Gunpowder & Sky, and be executive produced by Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and Barry Barclay. The series will be written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar, with directing from Blindspot alum Mark Pellington.

“After reading the script, it was clear that we’d need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive, and we couldn’t be happier than to have Sophie starring, who brings a high caliber of talent to the table,” Toffler revealed. “I’m also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington, who had the office next to me at MTV in the ’80s and has grown to be an exceptional director.”

“We are fortunate to be producing a project that will positively impact a generation who have struggled with self-worth, identity, and finding their sense of purpose.” Cary Granat, the CEO of EMH Consulting, said in a statement. “We have an incredible script, visionary director, a dream cast, and an innovative partner in Quibi to help us reach millions of people in a groundbreaking way. Ed Jones and I are thrilled to be part of this journey.”

