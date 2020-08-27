New SYFY Horror Series The Surrealtor Adds Wynonna Earp and Schitt's Creek Stars

✖

SYFY has announced the cast for their new horror TV series The Surrealtor, which is about exactly what you think it might be considering the title. Tim Rozon of Wynonna Earp & Schitt's Creek will star as Nick Roman, a man whose real estate firm works in “metaphysically engaged." He and his team of specialists handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure and closings, even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Opposite Roman will be another Schitt's Creek alum, Sarah Levy, taking on the part of Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor but one that doesn't believe in ghosts or the supernatural. Also joining the cast will be Adam Korson (Seed) as Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters. Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective) as August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate and sometimes dispatch a home’s ethereal occupants.

Other cast members include Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp) as Zooey L’Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency, and Tennille Read (Workin’ Moms) as Megan Donovan, a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.

Blue Ice Pictures are set to produce the 10-episode series with production gearing up to begin September 15 in Newfoundland, Canada. George Olson developed the series for television and will also showrun and executive produce. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo and Danishka Esterhazy also serve as executive producers.

Rozon can be seen now on the fourth season of Wynonna Earp which will have its mid-season finale this Sunday with the second half of the season set to air at a later date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.