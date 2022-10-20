Targaryens Prepare for War in House of the Dragon Season Finale Photos

The Targaryens are going to war with themselves. This weekend, the first season of HBO's record-breaking Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, is coming to an end. The entire season to this point has laid the groundwork for a power struggle between the two halves of House Targaryen, splitting the family and the entire realm in half. Now that Viserys is dead and Aegon was crowned king behind Rhaenyra's back, all of the pieces are finally in play for that struggle to begin and an all-out war to commence.

The civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons is finally beginning, and HBO's official photos from House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale show Rhaenyra's side preparing for the coming encounter. The photos feature many of the faces working with and fighting for Rhaenyra, plotting together and gathering at Dragonstone.

These photos also include a look at Erryk Cargyll bringing the crown of King Viserys to Rhaenyra, having stolen it from King's Landing after Aegon was given the Conqueror's Crown.

You can check out all of the new photos from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale below!