Ted Lasso Finally Teasing His Richmond Exit

The third season of Ted Lasso is almost over, and everyone is wondering if this really will be the end of the award-winning series. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has said on numerous occasions that the story they initially set out to tell would be completed with Season 3, hinting that the whole series would come to a close. Whether this is the end of the line or a sequel series is waiting in the wings, the penultimate episode of Season 3 has finally teased Ted's departure from Richmond. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso...

Regardless of what happens with the Ted Lasso series moving forward, many have expected the titular coach to head back home to Kansas. Much of Ted's story has revolved around his life back home, particularly his long-distance relationship with his young son. It has seemed more and more over the course of the season that Ted wants to be back home. That was most obvious in this week's episode, when Ted got an unexpected visit from his mom, who let him know just how much his son was missing him.

The final scene of the new episode is a callback to the first two seasons, with Rebecca showing up in Ted's office unannounced. She tells him it's that time of year, when she shows up and drops some kind of bombshell of truth that he isn't expecting. This year, she explains, she doesn't have anything to say. There is no secret or big reveal for her to offer. The same can't be said for Ted.

When Rebecca tells Ted that she doesn't have some big "truth bomb" for him, he responds by saying, "Well I do." That's where the episode ends, with the screen cutting to black and the credits starting to roll.

We don't know what Ted is going to say to Rebecca, but it's easy to speculate. In all likelihood, Ted is preparing to tell Rebecca that he's stepping down from his post as Richmond's manager, following the final game of the season. The final game will be for all the marbles, as Richmond can win the entire Premier League with a victory, fulfilling Ted's promise to Rebecca at the end of Season 1 when he said he planned to have the team "win the whole f---in' thing."

What do you think will become of Ted Lasso after Season 3? Let us know in the comments!