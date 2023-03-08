Ted Lasso Star Brendan Hunt Drops Tease for Top Secret Season 3 Finale

Ted Lasso has definitely made it mark in pop culture over the last two seasons, with it even winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. There have been some production woes on the upcoming third season, with reports claiming that the series has gone over budget, among other things. But the third season is officially arriving on the streaming service later this month, and fans are super excited to see what's next in the world of Ted Lasso. The first official trailer for the series gave us our first look at what the titular character and team has been up to since Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed) betrayed them and joined another team as head coach. Previously, it was revealed that the third season wraps up the story that they wanted to tell with the series, and now one of the stars of Ted Lasso is teasing the big season 3 finale. In a new interview with Deadline, Brendan Hunt revealed that they only shot one version of their finale with the hope that nothing will leak from the set.

"Uh, no. We just did the one," Hunt teased. "And hoped and trusted that our lovely crew would keep their mouth shut."

After the Emmys, Sudeikis spoke about Ted Lasso Season 4:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis said. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

The series is described as follows: "College-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach AFC Richmond, a professional soccer team in England, despite having any knowledge of the game. His boss, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce. The extremly affable Lasso doesn't realize she hired him because she wants to see the team tank, in order to get back at her ex-husband, who cheated on her with a younger woman. Helping her in this task is Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). However, with his longtime assistant, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Lasso begins to make headway with the team"

Along with Sudeikis, Hunt and Waddingham, Ted Lasso stars Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas. Not much is currently known about Ted Lasso Season, but it has been in production for quite some time.

Ted Lasso Season 3 arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15th!

What do you think about his comments? Are you excited for Ted Lasso Season 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!