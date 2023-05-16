Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Describes The Emotional Last Day on Season 3's Set (Exclusive)

Apple TV+'s flagship show might be coming to an end. Ted Lasso is currently in the back half of its third and possibly final season, as creatives behind the program had emphasized in the past that the Premier League program was always envisioned as a three-season story. Titular star Jason Sudeikis confirmed that Ted Lasso Season 3 concludes the "story that [they] wanted to tell." There is no official word on what the future holds for Ted Lasso past May 31st, but the AFC Richmond ensemble has already prepared themselves for the emotions that come with a potential farewell.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Dani Rojas actor Cristo Fernández reflected on the final day of Ted Lasso Season 3 production.

"It was insane. It was so many tears of happiness and we were all crying," Fernández recalled. "Jason gave a speech at the end with (series developers) Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly]. It was very, very powerful moment, and I will always remember that."

Ted Lasso has been a staple of streaming television since 2020. The show originally premiered in August of that year and immediately became a fan-favorite program, collecting 34 award wins over the course of its first two seasons. Set within the United Kingdom's Premier League, Ted Lasso began as operating in a fictional sector but grew to such popularity that the show was able to reach a licensing deal to include actual Premier League teams, kits, and stadiums within Season 3's episodes.

Developer and star Brendan Hunt previously described his final Ted Lasso day with ComicBook.com, and his emotions were largely similar to those of Fernández.

"That last day definitely felt like graduation and everyone getting ready to leave campus and will we see each other again and such," Hunt said. "I mean that in the most wonderful way. It was very sentimental. And them Brits, they're not that sentimental, but ours were."

Even though the cast already said their possible goodbyes, Fernández remains optimistic that there will be more Ted Lasso after Season 3 wraps.

"I know this is the end of a three season circle, but there's always the belief, I want to believe that there's more," Fernández continued. "But if not, I'm forever grateful with what we've created and the opportunity they've given us. I'm looking forward first to seeing the reaction of the fans with the end of this third season. Let's see what happens. As I said, I want to believe, I hope there's more."

New episodes of Ted Lasso air every Wednesday on Apple TV+.