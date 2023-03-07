Ted Lasso Star Jason Sudeikis Reveals if Series Ends After Season 3

Ted Lasso is coming to an end after its upcoming third season. The immensely popular show has won over the hearts of millions and taken home numerous Emmy Awards over the last two years, but the creative team behind Apple's hit isn't changing course when it comes to how they want to end their story. Ted Lasso was always designed as a three-season show. According to co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis, that is still the plan.

The series returns to Apple TV+ for what will be its final season on March 15th. Ahead of that premiere, Sudeikis is making sure fans are aware that the story ends here, and that they'll be satisfied with that ending when it arrives.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis told Deadline. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Will There Be Ted Lasso Spinoffs?

Sudeikis went on to address the potential for new shows based on popular characters in Ted Lasso, like Roy and Keeley. Nothing has been put into development just yet, but it seems like plenty of ideas and options are on the table.

"Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks...to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."

