The 100 Adds Smallville Star to Cast for Final Season

Ever-evolving sci-fi drama The 100 is entering its final season on The CW next year and, just like in seasons past, this new installment will introduce audiences to never-before-seen characters. This time around, The 100 is relying on a familiar face from The CW’s past to bring some exciting action to the series. Alaina Huffman, best known for her time on Superman prequel Smallville (when The CW was still The WB), has landed a role on The 100‘s final season.

According to a report from Deadline, Huffman is playing a new character named Nikki, one of the new convicts from Eligius IV. Huffman is going to be a recurring guest star throughout the final season of The 100, though there’s no telling exactly how many episodes she will appear in.

“One of the newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts, Nikki is a bank robber and a spree-killer who is both unpredictable and fierce,” reads the show’s official description of the character. “She will take on an unexpected leadership role, advocating for people in the complicated new world of Sanctum.”

Huffman portrayed Dinah Lance/Black Canary on Smallville for a total of six episodes between 2008 and 2011. She has since starred on Stargate Universe and appeared on Alphas, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Supernatural. Huffman most recently appeared in the Netflix original movie, The Perfection.

The 100 began with a fairly simple story, following 100 young people who were sent back to a seemingly inhabitable Earth as punishment for various crimes. Many of the original key characters are still a part of the show heading into Season 7, though the entire narrative of the series as shifted.

“They were forced to grow up very quickly” in season one, showrunner Jason Rothenberg told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “A very cool fact about our new story in season six is, it does have strong echoes to season one. In season one, the 100 were kids, landing on a planet that was mysterious and unknown to them, and they needed to figure out how to survive on it. In many ways, that’s the story here. They’re the same people, obviously six years plus older now. Not that much older, but six to 10 years older and they’re landing on another mysterious world that they know nothing about and they’re gonna have to figure out how to survive on…of course, now they’re bringing with them all of the emotional baggage and lessons and things they’ve done. So it’s really, I think, kind of a fascinating thing to see when looking at it through the lens of season one. How different they are now, how sort of different they are as they encounter the challenges and threats and various sort of mysteries of this new world.”

