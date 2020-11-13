The Afterparty: Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, and More Join New Apple TV+ Series from Lord & Miller

✖

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have already amassed a pretty impressive filmography, with work that includes everything from the Jump Street franchise to Clone High to The Lego Movie to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This week, it was revealed that the directing, writing, and producing duo will be returning back to the world of TV comedy -- and enlisting a massive all-star cast to do so. On Wednesday, Apple revealed the official cast for The Afterparty, a new comedy series from Lord and Miller that is set to hit the Apple TV+ streaming service. The cast includes Tiffany Haddish (Tuca & Bertie), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Ike Barinholtz (Bless the Harts) Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), and John Early (Search Party).

Miller also confirmed that production has started on the series, posting a picture of its slate on social media, and also referring to the cast as "the comedy Avengers".

The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Haddish will play Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the high-profile case. Richardson is Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe. Chao is Zoe, a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart. Schwartz will play Yasper, Aniq’s relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music. Barinholtz will portray Brett, Zoe’s ex-husband, an arrogant, former high school athlete. Glazer will play Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president. Franco will portray Xavier, once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor. Demetriou is Walt, ignored throughout high school, Walt attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered. Early will play Detective Culp, Detective Danner’s overly-eager partner.

Apple first gave The Afterparty a series order back in June, announcing that Miller would serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with Lord also executive producing. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, as part of Lord and Miller's five-year overall television deal with Sony.

