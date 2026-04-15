The Best Horror Show on TV Officially Renewed (And It’s Confirmed to Be the Last Season)

The horror genre has taken off on TV in a major way in recent years. What was once relegated to maybe a handful of shows every year from the networks has become a booming business in the streaming era. Last year alone, HBO had IT: Welcome to Derry, expanding the lore of the Stephen King franchise in a major way with plans for even more. Even Netflix’s programming, though not heavy on horror, has been dominated by it as Stranger Things and Wednesday, arguably their biggest hits, fit the genre label. None of them holds a candle to the best horror show on streaming, which has just announced it’s coming back for more.

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Ahead of the Season 4 premiere later this week, MGM+ has officially confirmed that From has been renewed for a fifth season, which will serve as the final batch of episodes for the series. The good news for fans is that they won’t have to wait long, as MGM+ has confirmed that the series will go into production later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with the final episodes scheduled to release in 2027. The potential bad news, though, is that the series is promising to not only answer the lingering questions of the show but also make you question those answers just as much.

From Officially Confirmed for Fifth and Final Season

In a joint statement about the renewal, series creator John Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner, and director Jack Bender noted how excited they were to “get the chance to see our story to its conclusion,” promising that “questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between.” Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, further teased that he’s been waiting for this day for years, having heard the full pitch years ago. series; he added,“To our incredible FROMily: we’ve heard you, we’re with you, and we promise a final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself.”

Harold Perrineau stars in From, which follows the residents of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and de facto mayor who must confront the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down and the mystery surrounding it all. In Season 4, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes.

From has been a consistent hit since its premiere, with near-perfect critical ratings for every season. With the first season of From, the show premiered with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, dipping down to 93% with Season 2. For Season 3 of the series, though, From achieved a rare 100% prefect rating, accumulated from 25 total reviews from critics. Even this morning, the first reviews of From Season 4 arrived, and though there are only 3 they’re all positive; ComicBook’s own Nicole Drum awarded the season a 4.5 out of 5 as well, all of which bodes well for the fifth season.