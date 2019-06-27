The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shares Video of Her Cupping and Scraping Therapy

Geek icon Kaley Cuoco, best known for her long-running role on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory but also scheduled to play the title role in DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series, took to Instagram today to share a number of brief videos detailing the homeopathic rehabilitation treatment that she has been subjecting her body to in the hopes of ridding herself of some persistent pain. The video (which can be a bit hard to watch at times) can be seen above. This is not the first time Cuoco has been frank with fans about her medical conditions; shortly after her marriage, she underwent a shoulder surgery and spoke frankly about that process on social media as well, as ET Online notes.

The procedures that Cuoco underwent today are “cupping” and “scraping” therapies, both of which are derivative of Chinese homeopathic traditions. Per Homeopathy and Herbalism, “Cupping is an ancient traditional medicine therapy in which a cup is applied to the skin and the pressure in the cup is reduced (either by heat or suction) in order to draw and hold skin and superficial muscles inside the cup.” In scrape therapy, a provider can use an ordinary Chinese soup spoon edge, or an Ox horn blade or a Jade blade etc for scraping various parts of the body. The philosophy behind scraping is not too far removed from that of acupuncture, and many of the same acupoints are used to yield the desired results.

In her post, Cuoco said her “hips and legs hurt 24/7,” and that “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

“I don’t even know how to function right now,” she said. “… I got my a** handed to me [at the gym], and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.”

“I mean, I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she continued. “I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. And if I don’t take care of it, like, I’m gonna crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

Cuoco’s Harley Quinn series is expected to hit DC Universe in the fall.