The Boys Star Teases New Villain’s Connection to Fan-Favorite Supe

The Boys Season 4 set up some major showdowns to come in Season 5 (which is also the Final Season of the show) – but did we also get the tease that a major fan-favorite supe character will be making a long-awaited return?

WARNING: The Boys Season 4 SPOILERS Follow!

The Boys Season 4 introduced the character of Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), whose super-brain made her the smartest person in the world. A major subplot of Season 4 saw Sage stick her head in the proverbial lion’s mouth by joining Homelander in The Seven. Sage promised her maniacal boss that she had a plot that would put him at the head of a supe-controlled America, in exchange for getting to enact plans that the powers that be kept her from carrying out.

Not surprisingly, Homelander has significant trouble trusting in Sage’s plan as the season unfolds, ultimately banishing her from The Seven when it’s discovered that Sage knew A-Train had turned traitor and was serving as a mole for The Boys, and did nothing to stop him. However, Sage ended up having the last laugh: after Homelander’s attempted coup fails, Sage steps in to enact her true plan, moving newly-elected president Robert Singer out of the way, killing his VP Victoria Neuman, and positioning Homelander and Vought as the new controlling power of America.

One detail that fans of The Boys noticed throughout Season 4 was Sister Sage’s diary, which housed her master plan. The diary had an animated picture of none other than Queen Maeve on the cover, hinting that Sage had a major fan-girl crush on the Amazonian hero. When Sage was dismissed from The Seven, she made a point to toss her Maeve journal onto the team’s roundtable – and fans though the gesture may hint at something to come in “Phase Two” of Sage’s plan, which she teased during the Season 4 Finale.

Susan Heyward (Sister Sage)

Speaking with TV Line recently, Susan Heyward teased that Sister Sage may have more in mind than Queen Maeve cosplay:

“I’ve talked to them, and I floated a couple of pitches. They have let me know they’re thinking of some things, as well, but nothing that I could share here. That’s for next season.”

We last saw Maeve in The Boys Season 3 finale, where she teamed with Butcher (who was powered by Compound V) to battle Homelander and his “father” Soldier Boy. After being hit by Soldier Boy’s power Maeve was de-powered, but she also managed to fake her own death and retire to a “normal life” with her girlfriend Elena. That said, it wasn’t a clean getaway: The Boys know Maeve is alive, and so does Ashley, who covered-up surveillance footage that proves Maeve is alive.

Seems like a secret that Sister Sage could easily figure out for herself – with Maeve being a possible weapon against The Seven – if her powers get restored. The Season 4 finale post-credits scene teased Homelander getting hold of Soldier Boy (who is in stasis), so the means are definitely there…

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.