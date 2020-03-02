The Boys: Karl Urban Confirms Butcher’s Dog Terror In Season 2

Fans of The Boys comic series no doubt noticed one major omission from the first season of the TV series, Billy Butcher’s trademark dog sidekick Terror. Though the dog appears very briefly in a flashback episode and his presence is hinted at in the series, Terror didn’t get much screen time at all. The reason behind his absence was as mundane as one could expect, but with the next batch of episodes in this year’s new season the dog will absolutely make an appearance. Speaking on a panel at C2E2 Butcher himself, star Karl Urban, teased Terror’s involvement in the season second.

“You’re gonna love season two,” Urban told a fan who asked about the lack of Terror. “If you love Terror, you’ll love season two. Terror definitely makes an appearance.”

Series showrunner Eric Kripke previously confirmed that Terror didn’t appear because of the difficulty of working with animals, revealing that he was “too intimidated” to even attempt it. Kripke went on to confirm that Terror’s appearance will be an entire episode where he’s by Karl Urban’s side.0

“We felt, as the writers, the fans need him,” the showrunner told EW. “We had to bite the bullet and have one f—ing pain-in-the-ass episode to shoot with the dog, and then at the end the dog will return to the safe and comfortable place it’s been. But it does come out of retirement for one more mission with Butcher, and so we can at least put Butcher with Terror for one big episode.”

It seems likely that this one-off Terror episode will offer even more answers about the past of The Boys, since it’s teased in the first season that he has come and gone from Billy Butcher’s life. The history of The Boys before the show begins is expanded on throughout the series ranging form the teases we get a Butcher re-recruits his cohorts to Hughie meeting Grace Mallory, so we’ll likely see some of the original incarnation in this Terror-ized episode.

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger from the season one finale that revealed Butcher’s wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will revel in the fallout of those events, while also likely putting Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

The Boys is set to return to Amazon Prime for Season 2 later this year. Following the success of the TV series, a comic book follow-up to the original comic series titled The Boys: Dear Becky, which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys, will be published later this year.