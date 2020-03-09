The Boys Producer Says Season 2 Is More Twisted Than Season 1

One of the first photos from season 2 of The Boys was released this morning, offering a first look at one of its new characters with Aya Cash as Stormfront! Stormfront’s name reflects her superpower, the ability to manipulate the weather, but the character has a sinister secret, she’s actually a Nazi. After the reveal of the character earlier today, series showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter to hype up her place in the new season and how her character alone elevates the twisted levels of the new episodes. “You are NOT F***ING READY for how twisted she is,” Kripke wrote. “I think we topped S1.”

The television version of Stormfront is gender-swapped and in the pages of the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson Stormfront is male hero inspired by Marvel’s Thor and DC’s Shazam, but with ingrained Nazi politics. Speaking in a previous interview about adapting a character that appears as such a cartoonish caricature of Nazis, Kripke revealed how they intend to adapt it for the series.

“Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season,” Kripke told ComingSoon.net. “We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world…And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul.”

Cash also opened up about Stormfront’s place in the new season, including how her character will stack up against Antony Starr’s Homelander, the super psycho at the center of the first season’s many twisted moments.

“[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash told EW. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

The sneak peek at the second season of The Boys will take place at PaleyFest on March 15th with the new season scheduled to arrive later this summer.