The Boys Season 1 Aftershow Now Available on YouTube

When season two of The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video next Friday, September 4th, it will come with a new addition to the series in the form of an after show. Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler will be available on the platform with the new episodes, most of which will premiere weekly, doing a deep dive into what unfolded in the comic adaptation. Ahead of the first three episodes of season two however, Amazon has delivered a primer on the new after-show, releasing an episode exclusively about the entire first season. You can watch the full episode in the player below!

The first reviews for The Boys season two have started to roll out online with the series sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% rating (higher than the first season's 84%). ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar gave the series a perfect five out of five, enjoying the batch of episodes so much, he'd couldn't help but look forward to season three.

"Kripke once said that The Boys season 2 didn't want to go bigger, but deeper, and in that regard season 2 is a magnificent success," Aguilar says in his full review, which you can read here. "Sure the action and shock value is there in spades, but it's the very real people underneath that will leave you feeling every emotion under the sun, and we cannot wait to return once more to this crazy world in season 3."

Amazon has a major hit on their hand with this comic adaptation though, having already renewed the series for a third season weeks before season two even premiered. According to series executive producer Seth Rogen, the series is the most popular thing he's ever been involved with, which says a lot coming from the writer of Superbad and Pineapple Express.

"They've conveyed to us that it is quite popular," Rogen told THR in a previous interview. "It's for sure the most popular thing we've made. I could quantify every failure I've ever had for you, but I could not give you specifics on our success."

You can read the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

