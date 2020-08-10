The Boys Season 2 Casts X-Men's Shawn Ashmore as Lamplighter

✖

The Boys Season 2 has cast X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore as "Lamplighter," the former member of The Seven who also happens to have some big ties to Billy Butcher and The Boys - including why the group first broke up. As Boys showrunner Eric Kripke says, “We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

Lamplighter was mentioned several times The Boys season 1. It was his "retirement" from The Seven that opened a space for Starlight to join the team, with inferences that he also made big trouble for The Boys squad.

In terms of powers, Lamplighter is basically The Boys' the parody of DC's Green Lantern, with a pyrokinesis staff that lets him harness open flames and wield them. It's a nice send-up of Ashmore's famous role as Iceman in the X-Men movies, where his powers were (obviously) the elemental opposite. As Kripke points out, Shawn Ashmore is indeed an "O.G." of superhero movie genre - which is why it's going to be so much fun watching him get to cut loose and satirize the genre in The Boys!

You can find out the full details of Shawn Ashmore's Boys season 2 character Lamplighter, below:

"Lamplighter is a former superstar, a member of the Seven before he left under mysterious circumstances, to be replaced by Starlight. He ties in directly to the Boys' tragic history — he’s actually the reason they broke up 8 years ago. So when he enters their lives again, he dredges up painful memories, pokes at their raw nerves, and changes everything."

Here's the release date info about The Boys season 2, and it's new aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys:

"The second season of the Amazon Original The Boys will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9.

This season The Boys will have an aftershow titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler that will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one. The aftershow continues on September 4 to dive into each episode of Season 2 as it rolls out through the October 9 season finale."

