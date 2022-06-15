The Boys Season 3 Reveals First Look at Paul Reiser as The Legend

✖

The Boys Season 3 has revealed a first look at Paul Reiser, who will guest star on the show as The Legend. The character is from The Boys comic book series, and is a comic book store owner who is an encyclopedia of knowledge regarding every known supe in the world of the series. The Legend or "Old Legend" is also a horny old man (shocker for The Boys, right?), and only speaks to Butcher. Reiser will appear in Season 3 Episode 5, which we now know is titled "The Last Time to Look".

Take a look a Paul Reiser as The Legend in The Boys Season 3 – along with details from Prime Video's announcement:

(Photo: Prime Video)

Paul Reiser guest stars on The Boys as The Legend, an iconic fan-favorite character from the original comic book series. Reiser will be introduced as The Legend in this week's episode titled The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies. The eight-episode season, which debuted on June 3 and runs weekly through to the epic finale on July 8, streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Paul Reiser was recently nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for his work in Season 3 of Netflix's Golden Globe winning series THE KOMINSKY METHOD. He recently wrapped Hulu's new comedy series REBOOT from Steve Levitan opposite Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer. Reiser is currently in Ireland filming THE PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE, an original feature he wrote and is also producing and starring in with Colm Meaney and Jane Levy. He can be seen returning to Netflix's global phenomenon STRANGER THINGS for its fourth season. Reiser is best known for his iconic character "Paul Buchman" in NBC's MAD ABOUT YOU. He has been nominated for four Golden Globes, eleven Emmys, ranked #77 in Comedy Central's list of THE 100 GREATEST STAND-UPS OF ALL TIME, and has starred in classic films such as ALIENS, BEVERYLY HILLS COP, DINER, and WHIPLASH. Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles. Among the previously announced guest stars are Laurie Holden, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Wechsler, Sean Patrick Flannery, Kristin Booth, Jack Doolan, Katia Winter, and Frances Turner. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

As the press release states, Paul Reiser is indeed enjoying a comeback swing in his career. In addition to some new film work, Reiser is also doing a big guest starring spot in Stranger Things Season 4, which is coming up to its highly-anticipated finale arc, during the 4th of July holiday.

But first, catch Paul Reiser in The Boys Season 3, Friday June 17th.