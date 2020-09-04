The Boys Reveals What Happened to Butcher and Homelander After Season 1 Cliffhanger

✖

Just like that, Amazon Prime Video surprised fans of The Boys by releasing the first part of the show's second season early. Originally scheduled for release on Friday, September 4th, Amazon went ahead and bumped the release up a few hours, making the first three episodes available to the masses Thursday night. As such, some of the biggest lingering questions have been answered right from the jump, like what happened to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) after the massive cliffhanger at the end of the first season.

Major spoilers up ahead for the second season of The Boys! Proceed with caution if you want to go into this season completely spoiler-free.

We're serious. There are major spoilers ahead. Don't care? Carry on.

At the end of the first season, Homelander brutally murders Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), eventually pinning the murder on Butcher. The supe then takes Butcher to an undisclosed location where it's revealed his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) isn't dead after all. She's very much alive. In fact, she left Butcher because she was carrying the child of Homelander.

Fast forward to now. Hit with a barrage of new information — you know, such as his wife being alive and having a child with the very supe he's hunted for the better part of a decade, things don't go off much better for Butcher at the beginning of the show. After revealing the existence of both Becca and her child, Butcher's knocked out once again. Thankfully for all involved, he's not killed but instead, taken to the parking lot of a restaurant where he wakes up sometime later not knowing where he is.

He immediately runs into the joint so he can find a piece of paper and write down details of what he saw at the house, in hopes of finding it once again. It's here a news report pops up showing Butcher and the Boys are wanted for all the crimes they've been charged with, forcing Butcher to flee from the restaurant and away from both the authorities and Vought. This eventually leads to his reunion with The Boys are they work out what to do next.

If you're curious as to why only three episodes of the show are available as of now, it's because Amazon decided with a new release schedule for the second season. In an effort to help build up talki around popular shows, the streamer decided to release three episodes right away and then stagger the remaining episodes on a weekly basis. That way, the show can gather chatter week to week in the hopes it becomes event programming, not unlike The Mandalorian or Game of Thrones.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now on Amazon Prime Video. The next five episodes will be released weekly from now on.