The Boys Showrunner Reveals the Sex Scene That Was Cut for Budgetary Reasons

By now you’ve probably heard that Amazon’s The Boys is not for the feint of heart. The show is about as violent, sexual, and depraved as TV allows in its adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s 2000s superhero satire comic, but some of the crazier sexual exploits just weren’t possible to get up onto the screen.

As The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural) reveals in a new interview, there was a sex scene they absolutely wanted to include in season 1, but couldn’t – not because it was too shocking or gratuitous, but because it was simply too expensive to shoot!

Kripke revealed to EW that The Boys was supposed to have an additional superhero sex scene featured in the premiere episode’s infamous sequence, in which series protagonists Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) infiltrate a superhero sex club. As Kripke explains, they wanted to featured a shot of, “an ice man having sex with a woman doggy-style when she’s wearing a fur coat.” However, the shot never made it into the episode as, “It was rejected because it was logistically too difficult to mount on our budget.”

The visual joke about the “chilling” act of sex with an ice-man would’ve been golden, no doubt, but the sex club sequence of The Boys doesn’t let viewers down in the shock-and-awe department. We get a sequence of a superhero like DC’s The Atom or Marvel’s Ant-Man shrinking down and diving head first into a woman’s vagina (much to her pleausre). A more detailed moment sees “Capes for Christ” spokesman, the Mr. Fantastic/Elongated Man spoof “Ezekiel,” use his body-stretching powers to get oral sex performed on him on one couch, while his top have makes its way to another couch to make out with two men at once.

If you got all that, but still yearn to see how an ice-man does the dirty deed – never fear. Kripke teased that the scene is one he’s keeping on his notepad for season 2 of The Boys, while also teasing the larger season 2 storyline (read that here).

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The Boys season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.